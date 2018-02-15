Man sought in Oconee Co. drug investigation arrested in Seneca

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – A suspected drug trafficker with ties to a Mexican drug cartel was arrested Thursday in Seneca.

According to a Seneca Police Department news release, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers made contact with Mickey Edward Cox during the traffic stop, who was being sought by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on various illegal drug charges related to their ongoing drug investigation, Operation Avalanche.

Cox, along with Terry Allen Langston were found in possession of one pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and several handguns.

One of the guns was reported to be stolen, according to the police department release.

The street value of the seized drugs was around $40,000.

Cox and Langston face multiple charges from the traffic stop.

Cox faces a charge of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine with the sheriff’s office.

He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

Deputies are still searching for Amy Deanna Cobb, 30, wanted on an outstanding warrant related to the investigation.

Anyone with information where Cobb may be located is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or the Narcotics Hotline at 864-638-4122.