Note about school shooting found in parking lot at Belton-Honea Path HS

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a note that was found Thursday referencing a school shooting in the parking lot of Belton-Honea Path High School.

The sheriff’s office reports that a student found the letter and gave it to a school resource officer, who then contacted Anderson County deputies.

There were no specific schools or targets named in the note, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anderson County School District 2 officials report that additional officers were brought in to dismiss school for an added safety precaution. They also stated that the safety of the students is their number one priority.

The letter is being investigated at this time, but the sheriff’s office says that they want to make sure students feel safe at this time by having a presence near the campus and being seen at the school.