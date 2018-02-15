Nursing Home Bound

(WSPA) – Right now, right here in the Upstate, patients in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have been tied up or trapped in their beds.

They’ve been physically restrained.

It’s something state and federal regulators have tried to get rid of since the Reagan administration.

But South Carolina still restrains your loved ones at three times the national average.

Charles Fowler, before he had a stroke, was the outdoor type who loved fishing, hunting and Harley Davidson.

The stoke slowed him down and put him in a wheelchair, but that’s not what killed him.

Charles died because he couldn’t breathe.

“He was all by himself,” Charles’ sister Deborah Cranford said. “Don’t know if he was calling for us, don’t know how he felt…he had to feel so alone.”

The coroner’s report said Charles “Eddie” Fowler died from “positional asphyxia.”

Cranford said her brother died because he choked to death, strangled by the medical restraints that bound him to his wheelchair.

“They think he slid down from what the coroner said and the harness was strangling him the whole time,” she said.

State and federal regulators have tried for decades to eliminate the kinds of restraints that Cranford said killed her brother.

But long-term care facilities in South Carolina still use them at three times the national average.

Only one state physically restrains patients more often, and some local facilities rank among the worst in the nation.

No place in the Upstate restrains a higher percentage of it’s patients than the Ellenburg Nursing Center in Anderson.

On average, about 11 percent of the patients at the nursing center are restrained each year, which is 10 times the state average and 26 times what you’d expect nationwide.

And at times, the numbers are a lot worse than that.

The owner of the facility, Lyndon Ellenburg, wouldn’t talk on camera, but told us by phone “we recognize that we need to get it down.”

Ellenburg said they’re working with experts to find alternatives.

At Woodruff Manor in Spartanburg County, staff physically restrained more than 11 percent of its patients in the last three months of 2016.

It’s now under new management after being taken over by Spartanburg Regional, which said the facility “has decreased the number of restraints by 70 percent since the acquisition.”

Jason Blalock is a certified nursing assistant and up until last month worked at Lake Emory Post Acute Care.

“They would have like a seat belt wrapped around them that’s bolted to the back of the wheelchair, and wrapped around with an alarm on the back.”

Sallie Beth Todd teaches nursing at Greenville Tech and her students study those restraints before training at real long-term care facilities and says there’s almost never a good time to tie a patient down.

“Restraints are a last resort,” Todd said. “An absolute last resort.”

“You have to try all these alternatives before you ever, ever think about restraining somebody,” she said.

Under a combination of state regulations and federal law, physical restraints can’t be used unless a doctor specifically authorizes it, and that authorization has to be renewed every 24 hours.

Staff can’t just leave a patient tied to or trapped in a bed without supervision, and a patient’s family must be notified.

Using them can be illegal and can seriously injure a patient.

“They can have fractures, bruises, skin tears on their arms depending on the restraints,” Todd said.

Blalock said he was fired from Lake Emory Post Acute Care after he filed abuse complaints with the state.

We asked him, “how long would somebody be restrained like that?”

“For hours at a time,” Blalock said.

“For hours at a time?” we asked. “You saw for hours at a time patients restrained to their wheelchair?”

“Yes,” he said.

“Without a doctor’s permission?” we asked.

“To my knowledge, yes,” Blalock said.

The Director of Lake Emory Post Acute Care denied Blalock’s claims.

Meanwhile, the state agency responsible for protecting patients is the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Their staff responds to complaints and sends teams for surprise investigations.

But over the last three years, the agency only investigated the use of physical restraints seven times.

Nobody at DHEC would speak on camera for this story.

Cranford told us she is taking the Greenville Community Home and it’s director to court.

She said it’s a way to force change.

“We got to change the way we do this. We really got to change the way we do this,” Cranford said.

More than anything, Cranford said she’s driven to make sure no one else feels the same terrifying moments her brother felt before he died.

“How long did he sit there and choke?” she said. “How long was he sitting there…maybe wanting help?”

Below is the full statement issued by Lake Emory Acute Care:

Mr. Dill,

Thank you for giving Lake Emory the opportunity to respond to your inquiry. While we generally do not provide comments to the media due to patient privacy laws and regulations as well as the fact that we prefer to focus on the care and wellbeing of our residents, I feel under these circumstances it is extremely important to clear up these allegations and provide you with some general information regarding restraints.

First, I want to make it clear that alarms are regularly used in the healthcare setting as a fall prevention method. There are several types of alarms that range from pressure pad alarms to alarms that clip onto a resident’s clothing. When the resident moves the alarm goes off and notifies facility staff so they can assist the resident to avoid falling. Another fall prevention tool is a self-releasing (i.e., the resident can take it off by him/herself) lap belt which is also commonly used in the healthcare setting to assist patients/residents from sliding down in their chairs.

As you might know, for protection of patients and residents, there are stringent regulations in place regarding the use of restraints and how to manage patients in restraints. Patients/residents can only be restrained if there is a physician’s order in place. If a physician’s order is given, we must follow strict guidelines on how to manage the restrained patient with heavy physician involvement, along with frequent and ongoing assessments and care plans. Lake Emory takes compliance with these regulations and guidelines very seriously and is not aware of any issues regarding restraints.

More importantly, we have not received any complaints or concerns from anyone regarding the use of restraints in our facility. In fact, our policies and procedures require staff members to bring concerns like this to our attention so we can properly and promptly investigate and correct any issues that exist. If staff is not comfortable bringing a concern to us directly they have access to a compliance hotline where they can voice their concern anonymously. This hotline is also available to residents, families and vendors. With so many available mechanisms to report concerns, there is no acceptable excuse for an employee’s failure to make an internal complaint that would allow the facility to promptly address the issue. Furthermore, to the extent Mr. Blalock made complaints to the state regarding restraints or any other issues, we have not been made aware of those complaints, which is unusual. Finally, during other routine inspections over the past year, the state has never cited the facility with noncompliance related to restraints.

I am not familiar with the federal data you are referring to in your third question. If you provide me with the link to that data I am happy to review and respond as there are many factors that contribute to these statistics.

Finally, while I appreciate the opportunity to speak to these matters on camera, I kindly decline your offer as the purpose of this email was to simply offer you some additional information you did not already have. Again, our residents’ safety and wellbeing remains our top priority and thank you again for reaching out.

Jai Caddell

Administrator

Lake Emory Post Acute Care