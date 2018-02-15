Official GoFundMe established for Florida school shooting victims

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – The Broward Education Foundation has established a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims and families of the Florida school shooting Wednesday.

Seventeen people were killed during a shooting rampage shortly before dismissal time. 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in Parkland.

The GoFundMe account will also help raise money for the relief of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Here is a link to the GoFundMe account.

Below is the description that was posted on the GoFundMe page:

Broward County Public Schools district is dealing with the unimaginable tragedy that unfolded on February 14th at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. There are no words to express the sorrow that we are all feeling. Donations raised here will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting. Together with Superintendant Robert Runcie, the School Board of Broward County, Broward County Mayor Beam Furr and Commissioners, Broward Legislative Delegation and Broward County Public Schools family, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, as well as the entire Marjory Stoneman Douglas community. We are Broward Education Foundation – the ONLY 501(c)3 direct support organization solely dedicated to raising funds for Broward County Public Schools. Thank you for your support.