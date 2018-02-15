Presbyterian Comes Back to Defeat High Point, 69-62

CLINTON, S.C. (Presbyterian SID) – The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team outscored High Point, 25-7, over an eight-minute span in the second half, and survived a late rally, to come away with the 69-62 win in Big South action Thursday evening in Clinton, S.C. Reggie Dillard led with 21 points, his ninth 20-point game of the season. The win gives PC 11 for the year, its most since the 2011-12 season.

Scoring the Match

High Point jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the contest, but PC fought back on several occasions, cutting it to three off a Davon Bell layup at 10:29, and to one off a Ruben Arroyo shot at 8:46. High Point turned that one-point lead, to 11 off a 13-3 run, as the Panthers took a 27-16 lead with 4:44 left. The Blue Hose offense stepped up, closing out the half with a 13-2 run, helped by three-pointers from Ethan Kay and Maleek Catchings, the first of his career, to tie the game at 29-29 at the break.

Threes from Reggie Dillard and Romeo Crouch the opening four minutes of the second half helped the Blue Hose take a 37-33 lead with 16:43 remaining. High Point came back with eight unanswered to flip the script and take its own four-point lead, 41-37, 13:04 left. A 10-2 run by PC, capped by a JC Younger three-pointer at 10:51, put the home team ahead by four again, 47-43. After a HPU free throw cut the margin to three, PC used a 13-2 run to take a 14-point lead, 60-46, 5:18 remaining. High Point cut the margin to nine with 3:27 left, but a Younger three at 2:21 put PC up double-digits again.

High Point rallied in the final two minutes with a 9-2 run to cut it to five, 62-67, 48 seconds left. That would be it as Younger came through with clutch free throws to help seal the 69-62 win.

Player of the Game

Reggie Dillard paced the Blue Hose with 21 points, with Romeo Crouch on top on the boards with a career-high nine. JC Younger finished with 17 points, off four three-pointers, while Crouch added 12. Jahaad Proctor led High Point with 20 points, with Jordan Whitehead leading in rebounds with six.

Stat of the Match

Three-pointers played a tremendous role in the game with PC connecting on 11 three-pointers, compared to just four for High Point. The Blue Hose outshot the Panthers 46.0% to 44.0%, and had one more turnover, 13-12. High Point led in rebounds, 32-30, and went 14-for-18 from the charity stripe, compared to 12-of-20 for PC.

Notables

– Reggie Dillard recorded at last 20 points for the ninth time this season.

– PC hit at least 10 three-pointers for the ninth time this season.

– Romeo Crouch pulled down a career-high nine rebounds.

– The win gives PC 11 for the year, its most since the 2011-12 season.

– Davon Bell tied his career-high with nine assists, which ties for eighth in the PC DI record book.

– PC’s .524 three-point percentage (11-21) tied for sixth in the PC DI record book.

For the Record

PC improves to 11-17 overall and 4-11 in the Big South, while High Point drops to 12-14, 7-8.

Up Next

The Blue Hose are on the road Sunday, Feb. 18, with a 3 p.m., game against Radford. The game will be shown live on the Big South Network at www.BigSouthSports.com.