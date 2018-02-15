Sibley Scores 16 to Lead Furman Past Chattanooga, 75-56

Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) — Senior Devin Sibley tallied 16 points to pace four Paladins in double figures as Furman downed Chattanooga, 75-56, in Southern Conference men’s basketball action on Thursday evening at Timmons Arena.

The victory improved the Paladins to 18-9 overall and 9-5 in league play, while the Mocs slipped to 9-19 overall and 3-12 in the SoCon. The Paladins’ victory upped their home record versus SoCon opponents over the last three seasons to 23-3.

Leading 28-20 with just over four minutes to play in the first half, Furman fashioned a 15-3 run and scored the final 10 points of the period to carry a 43-23 advantage into the locker room. Geoff Beans began the spurt with a three-pointer and Jordan Lyons and Daniel Fowler netted five points apiece during the run. Furman forced 12 first half turnovers to outscore the Mocs 22-0 on points off turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.

Sibley connected on 7-of-15 shots off the bench and added eight rebounds and two steals. Fowler scored 12 points, Lyons netted 11 and Matt Rafferty finished with 10 points. The Paladins shot 47.5% from the floor, buried 10 triples and committed only 11 turnovers on the night.

Joshua Phillips led Chattanooga with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Makinde London added 13 points. Rodney Chatman scored 10 points in the opening 13 minutes before leaving the game due to injury.

The Mocs shot just 33.3% and connected on 2-of-19 three-point attempts.

Furman hits the road to face Samford on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET at the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Ala., before returning home to host VMI for senior day on Tuesday, February 20.