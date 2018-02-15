Teacher accused of inhaling fumes from aerosol can in Marion

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A teacher at Marion Elementary School was charged after a staff member at the school saw her inhaling fumes from an aerosol can last week.

According to Marion Police Department news release, the staff member reported seeing Leah Shoemaker inhaling the fumes on Feb. 9.

Police said the aerosol can does contain ingredients that can “induce a condition of intoxication.”

The incident was reported to administration at the school and to the school resource officer.

Marion Police opened an investigation into the incident and arrested and charged Shoemaker with inhaling toxic vapors, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

According to the release, Shoemaker was given a written promise to appear in McDowell County District Court on March 7.