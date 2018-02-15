Wofford Wins at Western Carolina, 84-69; Magee 21 Points

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (Wofford SID) – Behind a record setting night from Fletcher Magee and a well-balanced offensive performance with five Terriers in double figures, the Wofford men’s basketball team picked up road win, 84-69, at Western Carolina on Thursday night in the Ramsey Center.

With the win, Wofford improves to 18-9 on the season and 9-5 in Southern Conference play. The win in Cullowhee was Wofford’s first since Feb. 14, 2015 and just the second in the last 12 meetings.

“It was a good ballgame from our team. It was a great team win and we needed it in the worst way,” said head coach Mike Young.

Fletcher Magee led all scorers with 21 points and set two Wofford records in the game. The junior broke Wofford’s program record for career threes (313), passing Karl Cochran and also broke the record for single season threes (113), that Magee himself set last season. He will continue to add to the single season lead as the Terriers have atleast five games left on the year.

“It’s really cool, but in the midst of the season I just want to think about the team and our next game,” said Magee. “But, it’s definitely cool to know all the hours I put in are meaningful.”

Wofford started out hot, especially from deep, as three of Wofford’s first five baskets came off threes from three separate Terriers. Wofford stretched the lead to 21-12 and forced Western Carolina to call a timeout. Murphy answered with a three out of the timeout to push the lead to 24-12. The Catamounts cut it to eight, 28-20, but never pulled closer and Wofford took a 36-24 into the locker room at the intermission.

Wofford continued to add to the lead out of the half and ran the lead to 18, 55-37, with 11:50 to go. With 5:11 lefty in the game, Matt Halvoren hit a three to pull Western within six but Wofford used an 18-9 run down the stretch to clinch the win.

Cameron Jackson followed with 15 points and tied for the team high with seven rebounds. He added three assists, three blocks and three steals. Nathan Hoover scored 13 while Storm Murphy and Trevor Stumpe each tallied 12. Matthew Pegram was just short of double-figures and recorded nine in the win. Stumpe had a team high four assists.

Both teams shot 50% from the floor and nearly identical from three, though Western Carolina edged Wofford slightly, 41.7% to 38.5%. The Terriers shot 91.3% (21-23) from the line, the team’s highest percentage since Jan. 4 against VMI, and the 21 makes was the most since Jan. 6 in the win over The Citadel. Wofford outrebounded the Catamounts by 14, the team’s largest rebounding margin since Dec. 9 against Johnson and Wales.

“The free throw line is often the difference between winning and losing and I’m glad we got to the line 27 times,” said Young. “That means we are driving it and hard to guard.”

Wofford plays at Chattanooga on Saturday, Feb. 17 before returning home to host UNCG on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Wofford then hits the road to face conference leader ETSU on Feb. 23. The Terriers senior day and final game of the regular season is slated for Feb. 25 against Mercer. Tipoff, originally set for 7 p.m., has been moved up to 2 p.m.