Abbeville HS students moved to another school after incident

ABBEVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA)–School officials confirm that Abbeville High School students are at Wright Middle School following an incident.

The school employee did not provide details about the incident.

The Index-Journal reports students were directed away from Abbeville High School after a threat was posted on social media. The newspaper is also reporting law enforcement is on the scene.

7 News has reached out to Abbeville County School District, sheriff’s office and police department for information.

Attention students please do not come to the High School at this time. There is a security situation that is being addressed. You will be advised when to come to the school. — Abbeville Panthers (@AHSPantherFB) February 16, 2018