Body found in wooded area on Zimmerman Lake Rd. in Spartanburg Co., coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials confirmed they and sheriff’s office investigators responded to a scene on Zimmerman Lake Road after a body was discovered in a wooded area.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said they responded to the 100 block of Zimmerman Lake Road in the Stone Station community.

Clevenger said the coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office are working to positively identify the body and establish a cause of death.

We’ll bring you more updates as they become available.