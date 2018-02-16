Deputies investigate shooting at Greenville apartment

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA)–Deputies searched overnight for two suspects after a shooting at an Upstate apartment complex.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a gunshot victim was found in the parking lot of Emerald Common Apartments on White Horse Road. The shooting was reported to dispatch just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that don’t appear life threatening.

Officers searched for two male suspects.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 864-23-Crime.