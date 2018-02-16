Fmr. Greer High teacher accused of sexual battery of student

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA)–A former Greer High School teacher and coach has been charged with sexual battery of a student.

Elizabeth Heaton Taylor, 27, of Simpsonville has been charged with giving false information to police and two counts of sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age.

Taylor was a biology teacher and track coach for Greer High School at the time of the alleged crimes.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies saw an SUV suspiciously parked near a building on Holland Road around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say they found Taylor partially clothed in a SUV with a student. Deputies say Taylor gave investigators a false name and they learned that she had allegedly engaged in sex acts with the student on at least two separate occasions.

A spokeswoman for Greenville County Schools says Taylor’s employment ended Friday.

Taylor remains in the Greenville County Detention Center under $10,250 bond.