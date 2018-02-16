Greenville county schools looking to hire up to 500 new teachers next school year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A teacher shortage in South Carolina won’t greatly affect Greenville County Schools.

As many as 3,400 teachers in the state could be leaving their jobs after a program that allowed retired teachers to return to the classroom and receive their usual salary and a pension in an escrow account will end in June.

Greenville County Schools uses different ways of recruiting teachers like going to universities around the country and also holding recruiting events like Shining Stars.

The school district hires up to 500 new teachers every year. Every school that is looking to hire for the upcoming school year will be in attendance at Shining Stars.

If you have an education degree you can meet with school principals and even have a face to face interview. If you specialize in another trade or foreign language you are also encouraged to attend.

Registration for this event ends on February 28th and the event will take place at the TD Convention Center March 5th at 8 am. Click on the following link to learn more about Shining Stars: https://www.greenville.k12.sc.us/Employment/main.asp?titleid=starshome