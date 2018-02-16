Gvl Co., Admin. dismissed from Sheriff Lewis lawsuit, judge recommends

A Magistrate Judge has recommended that Greenville County and County Administrator Joe Kernell can be dismissed from a sexual harassment lawsuit surrounding Sheriff Will Lewis.

The recommendation came down Friday afternoon, after several motions for dismissal were filed in the case.

Former Sheriff’s Office Administrative Coordinator Savanah Nabors sued Sheriff Will Lewis, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County, and Greenville County Administrator Joe Kernell in October. The lawsuit claimed Nabors was suggested to sexual harassment and assault from Sheriff Will Lewis during her employment.

Many of the claims surrounded a taxpayer funded trip to Charlotte in March to discuss the budget, in which Nabors, Lewis, and Kernell attended.

The 40-page lawsuit outlined many salacious details, including recordings of conversations between Nabors and Lewis.

All defendants requested to be dismissed from the lawsuit and Lewis and the Sheriff’s Office requested that several details be struck from the amended complaint.

In a recommendation from the Magistrate judge, he has approved Kernell and Greenville County to be dismissed from the lawsuit. The order also allowed several details to be struck from the complaint. The judge recommends that Lewis and the Sheriff’s Office will remain defendants.

All parties now have time to adjust their complaints or appeal the recommendation.

That recommendation will now have to be approved or denied by federal judge Donald Coggins, who is presiding over the case.