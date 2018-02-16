Heavy police presence along Valley Falls Road in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – A heavy police presence is being reported at the intersection of Valley Falls Road and Tool Road in Boiling Springs.

Our crews at the scene said that multiple police cruisers, an ambulance and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office’s Hazardous Devices Unit have responded to the area.

The sheriff’s office said a call came in around 3:30 p.m. Friday for a person with psychological issues.

One person is still inside a home in that area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators have told us that there were other people inside the home, but crews believe they are all out now.

Valley Falls Road is currently blocked off to traffic.