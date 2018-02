GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a missing 67-year-old woman has been located and is safe.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Barbara Jean Kiser was located Friday afternoon and was reportedly safe.

Kiser was initially reported as missing after deputies conducted a well-fare check at her home on Feb. 14 at the request of an out-of-town relative.

The relative had reportedly not heard from Kiser in several days.