Help find missing woman Alexandria Miller from McDowell Co.

(NEWS RELEASE) – McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Alexandria Marie Miller left her house on Fox Road in Old Fort at approximately noon on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Her mother reported her missing the following day.

She is a white female who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown eyes, long straight brown hair, a tattoo of a cross on her right middle finger and a tattoo of a large black rose on her left forearm.

Anyone with information concerning Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.