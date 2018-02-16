Hometown Spotlight: Love at the Springs

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On the week of Valentine’s Day, it’s only fitting that we tell you a love story for this week’s Hometown Spotlight.

A Simpsonville couple lost love and were surprised when a second chance at it walked back into their lives.

Staff at Springs Assisted Living Community in Simpsonville say they strive to make residents feel at home and give them a sense of community.

Curtis Burton moved to the Springs in 2011 after his beloved wife of 63 years passed away.

The 89-year-old said he was lonely when they could no longer see each other and he was left to run errands and walk alone. The walks, he said, keep his mind busy.

Resident Care Director Katy Crotchet noticed Curtis did not spend much time at community activities or with other residents. She did notice that he liked to walk up and down the hallway outside of her office.

Katy soon moved her own grandmother, June Watkins, to the assisted living community after June’s husband passed away. Katy said June initially did not want to move because she enjoyed the freedom to work in her garden and cook. But Katy and her family were uncomfortable leaving June alone at home.

So June and Katy made a compromise. June agreed to live at the Springs for three months. If she was unhappy, they would regroup.

Katy noticed June growing more restless. She took to walking the same hall that Curtis walked day after day.

Katy introduced Curtis to June and the rest is history.

The two are now inseparable walking together, putting puzzles together, and just sitting together in their favorite chairs in the lobby.