Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux announce split

LOS ANGELES (AP) – They say they are “two best friends” – but they have “decided to part ways as a couple.”

And with that, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced their separation.

The couple released a statement to The Associated Press – by way of a publicist – that they are headed for Splitsville after two-and-a-half years of marriage. Speculation about the couple’s fate have been swirling around them for a while now – and only got more intense after Theroux said in an interview this week that he didn’t celebrate Aniston’s birthday earlier this week and didn’t have plans to be with her on Valentine’s Day.

Aniston is 49; Theroux is three years her junior. They had no children together.

The two met when working on the 2012 movie “Wanderlust.” Lately Aniston has been on a crusade against what she calls the nation’s tabloid culture. In a 2016 op-ed piece, she railed that she “has worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human.”