N. Charleston officer, K-9 killed in two separate crashes overnight

CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA) – The North Charleston Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer and a police K-9 after two separate crashes overnight, both involving suspect drunk drivers.

The first crash happened as Officer Ryan MacCluen was riding his motorcycle on Ladson Road in Summerville and a woman tried to make a left turn in front of him.

MacCluen was rushed to Summerville Medical Center where he later died.

The other driver, identified as Whitney Brooks, was charged with DUI.

Another officer-involved crash happened in North Charleston on Rivers Avenue.

Officer Brandon Van Ausdal and a K-9 were responded to a call when a driver pulled out in front of their cruiser causing an accident.

Ausdal was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and was needing surgery.

The K-9, named Mojo, died at the scene.

The other driver, Richard Shore, was charged with driving under the influence.