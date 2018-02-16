Officer-involved shooting in NC leaves suspect dead, officer injured

VANCE Co., N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Henderson are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead and an officer injured.

Henderson police were executing a search warrant at 538 Skenes Ave. around 9:15 p.m. Thursday when the incident occurred, police said. Officers arriving on scene announced themselves as they approached the home to serve the warrant. Once doing so, officers encountered gunfire from inside the home, police said.

One officer on scene was struck by gunfire and the man inside the home was also struck when police returned gunfire.

Both the officer and the suspect were transported to Maria Parham Medical Center for treatment, officials said. The officer was treated and released overnight. The suspect died from his injuries.

The State Bureau of Investigation is currently handling the investigation and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The name of the suspect who was killed has not been released at this time.