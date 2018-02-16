Resource Officers in Upstate Schools

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – In the wake of the school shooting in Florida, 7 news has heard from numerous parents wondering about security and safety at Upstate and Western North Carolina schools.

One of the main topics of discussion has been school resource officers.

From Spartanburg to Greenville county the protocols in place are for the most part the same. Districts have a resource officer assigned to every school. All of them are armed.

Officer Jimmy Bobo with Inman Police reports for duty every weekday morning at 7 a.m. at Inman Elementary, where in the wake of the shooting in Parkland, Florida he’s been answering questions from the teachers and students he’s sworn to protect and serve and their parents.

Bobo says, “I had children talking to me the next morning wanting to know if they are safe. I tell them ‘yes you are safe. I’ve had four parents today come and talk to me about wanting some positive change that would have to take place at the state house.”

Bobo says with today’s media and times children know when things like the Florida shooting happen. He says they pick up on things fast.

He says, “I will tell them the truth and what’s going on.”

In all seven districts in Spartanburg county there’s a school resource officer for every two elementary schools. However, in Bobo’s case with Inman Elementary, he’s there everyday.

It’s different for middle and high schools. Each of those schools have their own resource officer all day everyday. All of them are armed from elementary to high school. All of them are fully funded from the district’s budgets.

In Greenville County, the protocol is similar. However, the school resource officers are funded through a 50-50 split – half of the expense is covered by the district, half covered by the local law enforcement departments.

In Anderson District 4, the school resource officer on staff at Townville Elementary, where a school shooting happened in 2016, is funded by a federal school violence act.