Skate on the Big Ice through Monday

(WSPA)–Here’s a look at some events happening in the Upstate the weekend of Feb. 16 through 18.

You can hit the ice at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for Skating on the Big Ice. It starts Friday and lasts through Monday. It costs $8 for adults and $6 for kids. Skate rentals cost $3 or bring five canned goods to donate to the Harvest Hope Food Bank and receive a free skate rental. A disability friendly time will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

The Good News Spectacular is happening at the TD Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. They’ll have a live stage with magicians, puppets and animals. They’ll also have massive inflatables that are interactive for kids, along with health screenings and snacks. The best part is it’s free.

Beer, pies and jazz music. That’s how you can brunch on Sunday. Birds Fly South Brewery in Greenville is holding their monthly jazz brunch from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lattice Pies will serve up homemade pies made with local ingredients. They’ll even make homemade pop tarts.