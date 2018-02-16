Townville Shooting: Decision expected Friday whether to charge teen as adult

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The hearing for the alleged shooter in the 2016 Townville Elementary School shooting continued Friday with testimonies of psychiatrists.

A judge could decide Friday if the teen accused in the shooting will be tried as an adult or if the case will stay in family court.

Dr. Ernest Martin, A forensic psychiatrists at Greenville Co. Juvenile Detention Center discussed his first encounter with the teen two days after the shooting.

Dr. Martin said the teen was cooperative and somewhat depressed.

The suspect told him he was connected with a group of 6 in different cities that he believed were his age on social media, according to Martin.

He said the teen told him they were his only outlet for friends and they mainly discussed shooting up a school.

The teen asked asked about the people who were injured 2 days and the shooting, but did no show remorse, according to Martin.

On cross examination, the state is making the point that everything in his doctor’s notes was self-reported by the suspect. The doctor confirm that was a fact.

Dr. George Jones testified that the suspect tested average for his age and showed no psychotic behavior, autism or depression.

Dr. Jones says the original report from West Oak showed two students believed the suspect had a gun in his backpack.

He said the suspect encouraged students to join him on getting revenge on those who bullied him.