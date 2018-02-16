Vehicle crashes into Columbus restaurant, minor injuries reported

COLUMBUS, NC (WSPA) – A vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Columbus Friday night.

According to Columbus Fire Department’s Lt. Trull, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. at Cocula Mexican Restaurant on West Mill Street.

Trull said the vehicle jumped a curb and drove into the building in the dining area.

According to Trull, a few minor injuries were reported by people inside in the restaurant and in the vehicle, as well damage to the restaurant.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly put their car in drive instead of in reverse.