Woman accused in SunTrust Bank robbery in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Waynesville Police Department investigators have made an arrest in a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday.

We reported earlier that SunTrust Bank on Main Street in Waynesville was robbed around 4:40 p.m. and a woman was seen leaving the bank.

During the investigation, surveillance photos from the bank were released to the public and after receiving numerous tips, investigators arrested Jennifer R. Bryant.

Bryant was arrested in Canton, NC on Friday and was charged with common law robbery.