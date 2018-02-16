Youth bowling coach accused of inappropriately touching minor

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A youth bowling coach has been charged after he reportedly inappropriately touched a minor.

According to a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office news release, Donald Lee Bishop III, 48, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

An investigation revealed that between Novemeber 2017 and January 2018 Bishop inappropriately touched at least one victim while they were a guest at his house.

According to the release, investigators believe there might be additional victim’s who have had inappropriate contact with Bishop and asks that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.