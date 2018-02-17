11-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Seneca, troopers investigating

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Troopers say one person has died after a hit-and-run crash in Oconee County, Saturday evening.

The crash happened on Wells Highway near Owens Road around 9:30 p.m., according to Highway Patrol.

The Oconee County Coroner says 11-year-old Emmalee Budrevich of Seneca died at the scene due to injuries.

Troopers say Budrevich was crossing Wells Highway when she was hit. The vehicle then left the scene of the crash.

The Coroner says she and two of her friends were reportedly walking from her home to the Dollar General near Wells Highway.

The crash is still under investigation, using Highway Patrol’s MAIT team.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.