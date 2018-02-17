2 teens killed in separate shootings in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Police say a teenager and a taxi cab driver are dead after they shot at each other while arguing over a fare in South Carolina’s capital city.

Authorities say another teen was killed early Saturday in Columbia after an argument among friends over a video game.

In the taxicab shooting, Columbia Police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said three teenagers took the cab to their destination when one of them started arguing at the driver around 1 a.m. Saturday. The other two teens escaped unharmed.

In the other shooting, Timmons said in a statement four teens were playing video games around 12:05 a.m. Saturday when an argument quickly led to the fatal shooting.

Timmons says a suspect is being questioned and charges are pending.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.