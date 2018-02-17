Andrew Brown Scores 20 Points to Lead Furman Past Samford, 94-79

Birmingham, Ala. (Furman SID) — Furman outscored Samford 52-28 in the paint and 17-4 in second chance points en route to a 94-79 road victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Ala.

With its third consecutive win, Furman improved to 19-9 overall, 10-5 in Southern Conference play and swept the regular season series from Samford for the third straight year.

The Paladins, 4-3 on the road in SoCon play this season, built a 51-33 halftime lead and weathered a second-half rally by the Bulldogs to claim victory. Five Paladins scored in double figures, led by Andrew Brown’s 20-point, seven-rebound, four-assist performance. Senior Devin Sibley came off the bench to connect on 8-of-16 shots to score 17 points, while John Davis III added 14 points. Junior Matt Rafferty posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and senior Daniel Fowler rounded out the double-figure scorers with 12 points, six boards and seven assists.

A three-point play by Sibley, layup by Clay Mounce and three ball from Jordan Lyons accounted for the scoring in an 8-0 run that staked the Paladins to an 18-7 advantage early in the first half. Baskets from Fowler, Davis and Lyons turned the spurt into a 14-2 run as Furman opened up a 24-9 lead with 11:30 to go in the period.

Both teams came out of the locker room on fire in the second half as the Paladins hit on their first three shots and Samford connected on five of its first seven shots. The Bulldogs used a 6-0 run to trim Furman’s cushion to 63-54 on Triston Chambers’ basket with 14:07 remaining, but Mounce drained a pair of free throws on the Paladins’ next possession and Rafferty grabbed an offensive board and finished at the rim to restore a double digit lead that Furman would maintain the rest of the way.

The Paladins shot 53.3% from the field and managed a 40-29 edge on the glass that included 13 offensive rebounds. Furman recorded 40 baskets, which ranked as the most by a Paladin team since December of 2004, and dished out 24 assists while committing only nine turnovers.

Samford shot 50% from the field and buried 10-of-22 three-point tries. Demetrius Denzel-Dyson powered the Bulldogs with 25 points on 5-of-8 shooting behind the arc. Chambers tallied 15 points, Justin Coleman added 14 points and eight assists and Eric Adams posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Furman will go for its 20th win and back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 1979 and 1980 when it hosts the VMI Keydets for Senior Night on Tuesday at Timmons Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app and can be heard on the Furman IMG Radio Network on FoxSports 1440AM, through the TuneIn Radio app and via Stretch Audio at FurmanPaladins.com.

Tickets for Tuesday’s final regular season home contest are available at the Timmons Arena Box Office or online at FurmanPaladins.com.