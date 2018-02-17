Bon Secours employees play dodgeball, raise money for heart walk



GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Bon Secours St. Francis held its first ever dodgeball tournament Saturday morning in Greenville.

The event was held at the Sterling Community Center and was open to the public.

“We had about 150 employees sign up to play and then we have a bunch of folks have obviously come to watch their friends and their coworkers get out there and throw balls at one another,” says Ron Spencer with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System.

Even CEO Craig McCoy took part in the fun.

The money raised through team registration fees will go towards the American Hearth Association’s upcoming Heart Walk.

Team “Untouchaballs” took home the winning trophy.