Clemson PG Mitchell Unlikely To Play Against Duke

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said Friday that point guard Shelton Mitchell is unlikely to play against Duke in Sunday’s 1pm game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Mitchell was placed in the concussion protocol Thursday after taking a blow to the head on a drive to the basket Wednesday night at Florida State.

The game between the number 11 Tigers and number 12 Blue Devils is for sole possession of second place in the ACC standings.

Freshman Clyde Trapp is a likely candidate to get extended minutes in Mitchell’s absense, as was the case in a game earlier this season.