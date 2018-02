SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Firefighters say 18 people were displaced after a fire at the Magnolia Townhomes on Blackstock Road, Saturday evening.

There was heavy smoke and water damage to one building at the complex.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

The apartment manager at Magnolia Townhomes says the fire may have started in a kitchen in the building.

Firefighters say the fire is out and the Red Cross will be helping those affected by the fire.