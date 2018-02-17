Fletcher Magee Scores 45 Points to Lead Wofford Past Chattanooga, 74-64

CHATTANOOGA (Wofford SID) – Behind a career high 45 points from Fletcher Magee, the Wofford men’s basketball team earned its second consecutive road conference win with a 74-64 victory at Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon. Wofford swept Chattanooga on the season and has won three in a row in the series dating back to the 2017 SoCon Tournament. The win was Wofford’s first in Chattanooga since 2015.

With the win, Wofford improves to 19-9 on the season and 10-5 in Southern Conference play. The Terriers remain tied for third in the conference standings. Wofford has won 10+ Southern Conference games for the fifth consecutive season.

“We really needed this win,” said head coach Mike Young. “This time last week I had concerns, but it’s February 17th and the Terriers are 19-9 and 10-5 in the SoCon, so we are doing okay with three to go. We have three tough opponents coming up, but it’s nice to have more at home than on the road down the final stretch.”

Fletcher Magee led all players with 45 points, a career high for the junior and the most by a Southern Conference player this season. The total is tied for sixth most scored in the NCAA this season. He passed Ian Chadwick’s record of 40 points on Jan. 2, 2001 for Wofford’s Division I record for points in a game. He more than doubled his season average of 22 points per game.

“I had a good feeling after shoot-around and I got a few to go down,” said Magee. “In the second half, they started pouring in and it felt really good. I have been struggling a little over the past 5-6 games, so it felt really good to get hot.”

Magee made 11 threes, a career high, tying Seth Chadwick’s record set against Mercer on Feb. 15, 1997. Eleven threes is also tied for second in Southern Conference history for threes made in a game and is tied for the NCAA high this season. Magee leads the Division I ranks with 125 made threes this season and continues to add on to his Wofford single season and careers threes record he set last game at Western Carolina.

“I could tell 5-6 shots in that my shot felt good,” said Magee. “I felt it early. I had a few in-and-out misses and even those felt good so I could tell, especially with how they were guarding me, that we could get some good looks off of my shots. Everyone screened really well for me and I was able to take advantage of it.”

Magee entered the game in 11th place in Wofford history in scoring and finished the game tied for ninth with Spencer Collins with 1696 career points. He has scored in double-digits in 74 straight contests dating back to the 2015-16 season, the second longest active streak in the country.

Magee finished 17-26 (65.4%) from the floor and set new career highs for both makes from the floor and attempts. He was 11-19 (57.9%), from deep. Most impressive, he didn’t shoot a single free throw to add to his scoring total.

“I thought he would get some better looks tonight than he has had in a while,” said Young. “He was more physical down around the basket which gave him some breathing room to get to the perimeter. He was hot as a pistol.”

Cameron Jackson and Trevor Stumpe followed Magee with seven points each. Nathan Hoover pulled down a team high six rebounds and Storm Murphy led the Terriers with four assists.

The first half was close throughout as neither team led by more than four. The half featured three ties and five lead changes as Wofford led for 11:02 and Chattanooga, who came on at the end of the half, led for 5:03 and took a slight 32-30 lead into the half.

Wofford outscored Chattanooga by 12 in the second half, as Magee scored 30 of Wofford’s 44 second half points. Each team made a jumper and a three out of the half to keep Chattanooga’s lead at two with 16:43 to go. Wofford tied it at 42 on a three by Magee, but Makinde London answered on the other end to put the Mocs back on top. The teams traded baskets until a three by Magee put Wofford up four with 8:42 left in the game. The Terriers didn’t trail for the remainder of the game, though the Mocs pulled within one two separate times. Over the final four minutes, Wofford outscored Chattanooga 14-7 and pulled away to clinch the 74-64 victory.

Wofford shot 48.1% from the field and held Chattanooga to 40.4%. The Terriers shot 48.4% from three, including 52.9% in the second half, while the Mocs shot 38.9% in the game and just 28.6% in the latter half. Wofford scored 18 points off Chattanooga’s 12 turnovers.

Next up, Wofford hosts second place UNCG on Tuesday Feb. 20th. Despite Wofford leading by 14 at the half in the SoCon opener on December 20th, UNCG won the first meeting of the season 71-67. Then, the Terriers head to Johnson City, Tenn. to face ETSU on Friday, Feb. 23. The Bucs sit atop the conference at 14-1. The Terriers conclude the regular season on Sunday, Feb. 25 against the Mercer Bears. Tipoff, originally set for 7 p.m., has been moved up to 2 p.m.