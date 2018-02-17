Man dies after being hit by truck along SC-11 in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed along Chesnee Highway in Cherokee County, Saturday night.

According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, 44-year-old David Harmon Joseph Johnson died at the scene of the crash on SC-11 near Bonner Road.

The crash happened around 7:40pm when a pickup truck headed east hit Johnson.

The 16-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries.

The coroner says Johnson had just left the Dollar General store on Bonner Road before he was struck.