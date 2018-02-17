One killed in Anderson Co. motorcycle crash

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed early Saturday morning after they crashed a motorcycle in Anderson County.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was headed east on Hampton Rd. around 4:15 a.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle hit a ditch and was ejected near Alliance Pkwy. The driver died at the scene of the accident.

SC Highway Patrol reports that the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

We will update this article with the identity of the driver once the Anderson County Coroner’s Office has contacted the victim’s family.