Van crashes into back of Outback Steakhouse in GA, injuring 7

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple people were injured Friday night after a van crashed into an Outback Steakhouse in Savannah, GA.

The driver ran a stop sign and hit the kitchen area of the restaurant on Abercorn Street just before 7:00pm. A gas line was hit and a portion of the ceiling collapsed.

Seven people, all employees at Outback, were taken to an area hospital for a variety of injuries. Of those, three were flown to the burn center in Augusta for further treatment on grease burns.

One person suffered a broken arm and a pregnant woman was injured by the partial ceiling collapse.

According to the Savannah Police Department, an initial report determined that the driver lost consciousness prior to the crash and suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The entire restaurant was evacuated around 7:00pm. Crews were able to remove the van around 12:00am.

The Savannah Police Department and Savannah Fire responded to the scene. Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is still investigating.

#SPDalert Savannah Police, Fire at Outback on Abercorn where vehicle crashed into building, resulting in ceiling collapse, gas leak. Multiple injuries reported. Building evacuated. pic.twitter.com/EOrFV0Xxfc — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 17, 2018