Which south carolina house bills could curb school violence



SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Shelly Roehrs, Spartanburg County Democratic Party Chairwoman, says she supports the second amendment, but the country needs to understand violence can happen anywhere.

“To say that guns don’t contribute to that problem is naive and we continue to have problems where 17 children at a high school die. It could’ve been Dorman. It could’ve been Spartanburg High,” Roehrs said.

The Jacob Hall School Protection Act is a bill named for the student who was killed in the Townville Elementary School shooting in 2016. If passed, it would allow schools to authorize employees to hold a public school concealed weapons permit for the limited purpose of responding to live shooters or the threat of one. That bill remains in committee, State Representative Bill Taylor says armed staff at school could help curb violence.

“When people know that there are guns in the school that could be targeted on them they tend to be hesitant about coming into a place where there is guns,” Taylor said.

The Metal Detectors in Public Schools Act would place a metal detector at the public entrance of every elementary, middle and high school in the state. Taylor says it could be too expensive.

“There is not just one entrance to a school there are multiple entrances so it would take multiple metal detectors and it would take many people to man those who are trained so you are talking about an enormous amount of money while it sounds like a good idea i’m not certain it’s affordable,” Taylor said.

According to a February 2018 report from the State Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office installing metal detectors at every public school in South Carolina would cost nearly $14.5 million up front, plus up to $98 million per year to staff the check points. State House Representative Wendell Gilliard of Charleston, the bill’s sponsor says the state cannot wait to take action.

“Are we gonna wait til another Columbine or Sandy Hook we need to act and we need to act swiftly I always tell people if we have the technology why not use it,” Gilliard said.