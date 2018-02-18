1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting on Old Canaan Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was hurt after a shooting on Old Canaan Road in Spartanburg County.
Deputies were called to the scene around 3:30pm near Summerland Drive.
Inside a home, the Sheriff’s Office found one man dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound.
A second shooting victim was found at a nearby home, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say the second victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The Sheriff’s Office has not released any information on possible suspects in the case.