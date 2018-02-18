Extra security requested for Pacolet Elementary after student threat

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Additional security will be in place at Pacolet Elementary School Monday after a student threatened another student Friday and said that a weapon would potentially be used.

According to a social media post for Pacolet Elementary School via Superintendent Kenny Blackwood, a fourth-grade student reportedly threatened another student in a “conflict over morning snacks” around 8:15 a.m.

The threat included the potential use of a weapon according to multiple witness accounts, states Superintendent Blackwood.

The situation was immediately handled by the Pacolet Elementary School Principal, Allison Berry.

Because of the nature of the threat, Principal Berry recommended continuing the investigation by holding a district-based hearing with school district staff and including the School Resource Officer.

The student who reportedly made the threat will not be allowed back on campus until the investigation is complete.

Additional security and Principal Berry will be present on Monday to ensure the safety of the students.

Principal Berry says that she will be on site to also answer any questions or concerns from parents Monday morning.

There was no threat made against the school, the staff or all of the students. The argument was between two students, was immediately reported, and is being investigated at this time, states Pacolet Elementary in their post.