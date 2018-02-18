Family speaks after hit-and-run kills 11-year-old near Seneca

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Family and friends are remembering Emmalee Budrevich, 11, after being involved in a hit and run that took her life.

It happened around 9:30 pm when Budrevich and her friends were walking to a nearby Dollar General.

Budrevich was crossing Wells Highway when she was hit, according to SC Highway Patrol.

State Troopers are looking for a 2005-2010 white Chevy Tahoe, which could have damage to the driver front and undercarriage.

On Sunday, Emmalee’s family gathered by the site of the accident to place a cross and roses to say goodbye.

The crash is still under investigation, using Highway Patrol’s MAIT team.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you have any information about this crash or about the vehicle of interest, you are asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.