Man dead after shooting at home in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death at a home in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Coroner says 25-year-old Daeshawn Shahree Brown died at Spartanburg Medical Center after the shooting.

Deputies say they were called to a home on El Camino Real around 8:20am for a shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived on scene, a man was being taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators attempted to track a suspect using K9s but were unsuccessful.

