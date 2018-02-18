Man dead after shooting at home in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death at a home in Spartanburg County.
The Spartanburg County Coroner says 25-year-old Daeshawn Shahree Brown died at Spartanburg Medical Center after the shooting.
Deputies say they were called to a home on El Camino Real around 8:20am for a shooting.
The Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived on scene, a man was being taken to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators attempted to track a suspect using K9s but were unsuccessful.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.