4 accused of assaulting homicide witnesses in Spartanburg

Related Coverage Search for teen suspect in double shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Four women were arrested after deputies say they assaulted two witnesses who were part of a homicide investigation Sunday night.

A man was shot and killed at a home on Old Canaan Road, but Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they heard a commotion on the same street during their investigation around 9:00 p.m.

We’re told the four women were assaulting two witnesses in the shooting death of 29-year-old Eric Morris. A second person was wounded, but is expected to survive according to deputies.

Deputies say the witnesses had visible injuries from the attack.

Ritasia Licure Carson, 18, Kaliana Tucora Johnson, 19, Kiernan Kershaw, 20, and Alexis Warden, 17, are all charged with assault and battery by a mob and intimidation of a witness.

Deputies say all four suspects were in the Spartanburg County Detention Center as of Monday morning.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Brian Cornelius Foster, 17, in the homicide. He’s charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and a weapons charge. Investigators are trying to find him and believe he’s armed.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.