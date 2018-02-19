Police: Four shot, including boy, 6, outside Texas steakhouse

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 6-year-old boy and three adults were shot in the parking lot of a popular West Side San Antonio Steakhouse.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says two of the adults’ injuries are life-threatening. The boy was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. McManus says all four victims are related and the adults are in their 20s.

According to police, the shooting occurred 8:40 p.m. Sunday as the group waited outside the Texas Roadhouse in the 2800 block of Cinema Ridge, near Ingram Park Mall.

McManus said, “We do not believe that this shooting was random.”

Police say the masked suspect opened fire about 15 feet (4.57 meters) from the front of the restaurant, emptying the magazine.

He is still being sought.