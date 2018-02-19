‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after woman raped at NC senior center

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are seeking an “armed and dangerous” man they say sexually assaulted a woman at a senior living center early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Woodland Terrace at 300 Kildaire Woods Drive, according to a news release from Cary police.

The suspect was involved in a burglary, kidnapping and sexual assault, police said.

Police say they are looking for Antwain Lamar Dennis, 35, after an elderly woman was assaulted in her room at the senior center.

Cary police said money was also taken during the crime.

The woman was treated at a nearby hospital, but has since been released.

Authorities say they already have warrants out for his arrest for first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping.

“He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, please do not approach and call 911,” the Cary police news release said.

Woodland Terrace officials released a statement on Sunday afternoon:

We are currently working with police as they investigate an incident that occurred at our community. Due to privacy issues, we cannot comment on any details. The safety of our residents and associates is our top priority. We have taken extra steps to secure our community, including restricting entry to the building, changing access codes and adding another security guard to make rounds throughout the night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.