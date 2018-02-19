Cherokee Co. files injunction to keep ambulance service during lawsuit

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Council members are set to meet again on Tuesday to discuss the controversy with their ambulance service provider.

The council did not take any action after a 2-hour special meeting last week.

Mary Black Health System-Gaffney is suing the county because the hospital system no longer wants to provide free EMS services, but the county says the hospital is breaking a contract from 1984.

On Monday, we learned that Cherokee County moved for a preliminary injunction against Mary Black Health System to stop the discontinuation of ambulance services, which is slated for March 1, and to continue to provide those services during pending litigation.

“Cherokee would respectfully show that it will suffer immediate, irreparable harm without the injunction since there will be an imminent danger of death and other harm as the result of Gaffney HMA’s refusal to honor its contractual obligation to Cherokee and its willful failure to provide EMS services to Cherokee residents,” according to court document filed in the Court of Common Pleas. “Cherokee has no adequate remedy at law since Cherokee has no agreed means of providing substitute service to remedy the imminent harm caused by Gaffney HMA’s breach and refusal.”

In the court documents, Cherokee County requested that the court order Gaffney HMA to continue to provide and pay for EMS service to Cherokee and its residents until a decision has been reached in the litigation.

According to the injunction, if that request is denied, Cherokee asks that the court order Gaffney HMA to pay Cherokee the amount charged by any EMS service provider they may use during the pending litigation in advance each month.

“As a part of my duties, I have attempted to identify and secure alternative EMS service to begin March 1, 2018,” Billy Blanton, interim county administrator for Cherokee County, said. “Cherokee County has been unable as of the date of this affidavit to arrange for and secure alternative EMS service. If Gaffney HMA, LLC unilaterally ceases to provide EMS service, it is virtually certain that there will be residents of Cherokee County who will be irreparably harmed on March 1, 2018 and thereafter.”