Duke Downs Clemson

Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Gary Trent Jr. hit three foul shots with 1:31 left to put No. 12 Duke ahead for good and the Blue Devils, again playing without injured star Marvin Bagley III, beat No. 11 Clemson 66-57 on Sunday.

The Blue Devils have given up all of their 10-point lead over a six-minute stretch as the Tigers tied it up at 57-all on David Skara’s jumper. That’s when Trent was off the mark on his 3 from the right corner, but got fouled by Clemson reserve Scott Spencer.

Trent’s first shot rattled around before falling through and he swished the next two. Duke (22-5, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its third straight game without Bagley, its leading scorer and rebounder who’s sidelined because of a strained right knee.

Wendell Carter Jr. followed Trent’s foul shots with an inside bucket and the Tigers (20-6, 9-5) could not respond in losing for the first time at home this season.

Grayson Allen had 19 points for Duke, all but two in the opening half. Carter had 15 points and 10 rebounds while Trevon Duval had 12 and Trent 11.

Marcquise Reed and Elijah Thomas led Clemson with 13 points apiece. Thomas also had 15 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the year.

Clemson played without point guard Shelton Mitchell, out with a concussion suffered in a loss to Florida State this past Wednesday night. It was the first time this season the Tigers had lost consecutive games this season.

Gabe DeVoe, averaging 13 points for Clemson this year, was held to 3 points on 1 of 10 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils struggled to shoot against Clemson’s defense, which ranks fifth in the ACC. But Duke made hay at the foul line, making 11 of 12 free throws in the opening half to keep in front. Without Bagley, Allen took charge early with 17 points off two 3-pointers and keyed the Blue Devils defense with two of their five steals.

Clemson: The Tigers were out of sync much early on without Mitchell, who had started all 25 games at point guard before this. Clemson brought the ball up gradually with long, cross-court passes before Duke got wise and picked off several passes for easy baskets. The Tigers will have to devise a better plan if they hope to finish off a strong season with success.

UP NEXT

Duke starts a two-game homestand against Louisville on Wednesday night.

Clemson travels to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

(Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)