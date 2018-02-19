Loved ones remember fallen North Charleston police officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Off-duty North Charleston police officer Ryan MacCluen left his mother’s home on Thursday evening. It was the last time she saw him.

“See you later, bye, love you. He never left without a kiss,” his mother, Shawn Kahn, remembers.

MacCluen died soon after he hit while riding his motorcycle on Ladson Road.

“If I was a betting person I’d say there was no way he wouldn’t come back, but he didn’t come back,” Shawn said.

Shawn and Ryan’s stepfather, Mark Kahn, say they want people to remember who Ryan was. They say he was an old soul who would do anything to help others.

“His default was to be compassionate and caring and he would listen to your story. He would do everything he could to help you. And if it were outside of the professional spectrum, there were plenty of times in which he did things on his own to help because just because it was the right thing to do,” Mark said.

They say Ryan truly loved his job and his community.

The driver of the other vehicle, Whitney Brooks, is charged with felony driving under the influence involving death.

Following the example they say was set by the families of the Emanuel Nine, the family says they’ll forgive Brooks, whatever the toxicology report says.

“I’m going to accept it for what it is. We still forgive her for what happened and we’re going to have to move on. It is extremely difficult for me right now, but I’ve got faith that that is what I’m supposed to do,” said Mark Kahn.

Moving on includes remembering Ryan and what he stood for.

“Even when things weren’t great, he would always find something to work towards. He would always find a reason to be happy or to engage in something for a positive change and I would ask that people do that,” Mark said.

“Its our hope and our prayer that somebody sees this and says you know make a difference, tell somebody that you love them, somebody you don’t normally tell that to, because it might be the last time somebody hears that. It could be the only time that person has heard that. Make a difference for the good. Light will overcome darkness and right now it’s a dark time, but we see the light,” said Shawn.

Funeral services for MacCluen will be held Tuesday at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville, S.C.