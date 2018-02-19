Man accused of crashing into vehicles, building in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man they said crashed into several vehicles at an apartments building on Smythe Street, as well as burglarized a business on White Horse Road earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Stephen Earl Brown II, 31, reportedly crashed into vehicles at the Lofts on Smythe Street and burglarized Walgreens on Feb. 3.

Brown faces charged of burglary and larcent.

During an investigation, investigators found out that Brown had burglarized an apartment in a complex on Claybrooke Drive and stole a 2004 Honda Odyssey from the same parking lot before the incidents on Smythe Street and White Horse Road.

Investigators said after Brown broke into the home on Claybrooke Drive and stole the vehicle, he reportedly drove to the Lofts and intentionally drove into the vehicles and also caused extensive damage to the security gate.

According to the release, he then drove to Walgreens, where deputies said he intentionally crashed into the front of the business.

He then left Walgreens and returned to the Lofts where he continued to crash into more vehicles before leaving and driving to the Gorilla Car Wash, located at 1918 Old Easley Bridge Road, where he then drove into a wall multiple times before running away from the scene.

Brown was arrested on Feb. 16 and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center where he was being held on $69,500 bond.

The motive behind these incidents is unknown at this time.