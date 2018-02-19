Man accused of distributing heroin in Seneca

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Seneca Police Department officers have arrested a 31-year-old man on a charge of distributing heroin.

According a news release, officers executed a search warrant at an apartment on W.S. 4th Street as part of a narcotics investigation.

The narcotics unit has reportedly conducted an undercover operation for several weeks targeting the sale of heroin coming from the home.

Timothy Joshua Evans was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for distribution of heroin.

A search of the home revealed a quantity of marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, which were all seized by officers.

According to the release, more charges are pending against Evans and temporary custody orders were placed on him for the additional new charges.

Another person in the home at the time of the search was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.